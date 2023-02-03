Jean Starlette Goodwin, 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born April 8, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Irene Rosalee Holley Goodwin.
Jean was a graduate of Lucy F. Simms School and had been employed by Cargill for 38 years before retiring. She loved to shop.
Her longtime companion, Burnett H. Burgess, preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2022.
She is survived by a daughter, Pandorria Varner and fiancé, Xavier Cason; a son, Shafton “Willie” Goodwin; grandchildren, Rakeem Goodwin and Da’Shaun Cathey; and a great-grandchild, DaMani Isiah Goodwin, all of Harrisonburg; a brother, Joseph Goodwin of Harrisonburg; and numerous cousins and friends including special friends, Devely and Ronnie Covin.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Gerald Blair officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
