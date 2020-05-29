Jean S. Shull (Chevaux), 88, of Lakewood, Colo., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center, Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Jean was born in Raleigh, N.C. Jean lived a full life bursting with art and travel. She loved life and the people in her life. Her smile was contagious and filled everyone with happiness.
She married Howard and raised two children through many work relocations. Jean was inspired to do more after her children were raised, so she went back to school to train as a nurse. She served as a nurse for many years. Growth through art and music became a part of her life as well. She developed in her oil painting technique. Friends and family treasure her art.
She dearly loved her husband, Howard, who predeceased her. It was her joy to marry him twice, early in life and then in her mid years. She was devoted to her church work and Bridgewater. In 2006, Jean served as an Elder at Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
Jean is survived by a son, David Shull and his wife, Pat, of Lakewood, Colo., and a daughter, Denise Shull of San Francisco, Calif.; a sister, Doris Barkeley; and her brothers, Chuck Snyder and John Snyder.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, D. Howard Shull.
The family requests that remembrances in lieu of flowers for Jean be made to Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 110 E College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
