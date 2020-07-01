Jean Stoneberger Pettit
Jean Stoneberger Pettit, 92, of Luray, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Whispering Pines. She was born June 4, 1928, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Andrew Stoneberger and Gertrude Good Stoneberger.
Jean was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pine Grove.
On July 7, 1950, she married Charles Lewis Pettit, who died Oct. 9, 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Carla Selvey (Jim) of Roanoke; a son, Kenton Pettit (Linda) of McGaheysville; a sister, Doris Hilliard (Clyde) of Stanley; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Hite and Celia Huffman; and a brother, Willard Stoneberger.
A graveside service was held Monday, June 29, at Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by the Rev. Cathy Tibbetts.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
