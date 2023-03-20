Jean Sylvia Chandler
Jean Sylvia Chandler, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 22, 1938, and was a daughter of James and Marie (Cook) Breeden.
Jean was united in marriage on April 21, 1957, to Jack Chandler, who survives. Jean had worked in Real Estate for 35 years.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by three children, Randy Chandler and wife, Johnna, Mitchell Scott Chandler and Pam, and Greg Chandler and wife, Marcy; five grandchildren, Meredith Harsh and husband, Mike, Cole Shifflett and wife, Stephanie, Stalyn Chandler, Odair Chandler and Caroline Chandler; and five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Isaac, Nyle, Ellie Jane and Penelope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Storm Chandler, and brothers, Earl and Cecil Breeden.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery for family and friends with Pastor Tom Murphy officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
