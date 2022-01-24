Jean V. Beaver
Jean Viola Triplett Beaver, 72, of Luray, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Greene County in Stanardsville.
She was born Jan. 9, 1950, in Rileyville and was a daughter of James Mason Triplett Sr. of Harrisonburg and the late Katheryn Irene Wood Triplett.
Jean was a graduate of Luray High School Class of 1968. She owned and operated East End Automotive for 25 years, had an extraordinary knowledge of auto parts and enjoyed all of her many customers. She was a member of the Beth Eden Lutheran Church and the Caverns Country Club, where she was an avid golfer. Jean had a love for all animals, especially strays.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are a son, Chad Eric Breeden and wife, Stephanie, of Luray; two grandsons, Chad Eric Breeden Jr. and Corey Ethan Breeden, both of Luray; and a special aunt, Marguerite Sedwick of Luray. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James M. Triplett Jr. and John “Pete II” Triplett; and a sister, Joan Lansberry.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Donnie Lam. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
