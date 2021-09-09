Jean Williams Newman, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her home.
Born in Jonesville, Va., on Nov. 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Margaret Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edwin Joseph Newman, whom she wed on Nov. 20, 1951.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Willie Rodeffer; brothers, Dwight Williams, Robert Williams and his wife, Joann.
Mrs. Newman was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton. She was a graduate of Madison College and taught 5th grade in Harrisonburg City Schools for many years. She retired in 1991.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Rodeffer; granddaughters, Danielle Rodeffer and Brianna Burton and her husband, Ben; great-grandsons, Bryce and Brody Burton; sister-in-law, Jan Williams of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, the Blue Ridge Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.