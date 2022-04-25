Jeanetta Ann Strother Portillo, 56, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Staunton on Oct. 25, 1965, and was a daughter of Jean Lucille (Veney) Organ of Verona and the late Donald Eugene Strother.
Jeanetta was an active member of North River Baptist Church and worked at Marshalls in Bridgewater. She was active in various volunteer activities in the community and her church.
She was united in marriage on Feb. 7, 2011, to Manuel DeJesus Portillo-Argueta, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are her daughter, Jessica Nicole Jones and son, William Dexter Jones; three sisters, Jackie Strother, Kendra Pazaran and Tara Whetzel; six brothers, Franklin Strother, Donald Strother, Brian Whetzel, Kyle Whetzel, Larry Veney and Michael Smith; and three grandchildren, Jakobi Jones, Aubrey Eberly-Jones and Jakira Jones.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim Strother and Sam Veney.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with the Rev. Gerald Blair officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood-Ames Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North River Baptist Church, 99 Mt. Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
