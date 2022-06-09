Jeanette Fadeley Whetzel, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at White Birch Estates, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Whetzel was born July 23, 1933, in Shenandoah County, Va., to the late Paul and Gladys Shifflett Fadeley.
She previously worked as a childcare provider. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On Oct. 18, 1958, she married Charles Edward Whetzel, who preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2022.
Mrs. Whetzel is survived by her children, Michael Edward Whetzel and wife, Connie, of Harrisonburg and Mark Whetzel and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Troy Fadeley; grandchildren, Benjamin Whetzel and wife, Amanda, Andrew Whetzel and fiancée, Rachel, Sydney Whetzel and Claire Whetzel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Whetzel was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Fadeley Jr.; a sister, Norma Lam; and a nephew, Gary Fadeley.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Justin Kimmel officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of White Birch Estates and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care of Mrs. Whetzel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
