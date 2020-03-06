Jeanette Gertrude Beaghan Gordon, 93, of Indian Head, Md., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center surrounded by friends of the family and her pastor.
She was born April 11, 1926, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late William Joseph Beaghan Sr. and Sudie Gertrude Strole Beaghan.
Jeanette attended Shenandoah High School and later moved to Washington, D.C., to live with her older sister, Margaret Crall. She was employed by Marlow Heights Pharmacy Services and other pharmacies.
She is survived by three children, John F. Gordon and fiancé, Barbara, William E. Gordon Jr. and Linda Gordon Byrd; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce B. Morris of Shenandoah.
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Robert Gordon; a grandson, Eric Gordon; a sister, Margaret Lee Crall, and her brothers, William J. Beaghan Jr., Glenwood E. Beaghan and Thomas E. Beaghan.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home with the Rev. James Perry Officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
