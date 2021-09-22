Jeanette Julianna Miller, 83, of Mount Jackson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home.
The service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. The Rev. William Zirk will officiate. Burial will follow in Walker’s Chapel Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family wishes that all who attend follow COVID protocol.
Jeanette was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Timberville and was the daughter of the late Homer and Irene McNeal Dove. She married her husband, Frank Eugene Miller Sr., on May 27, 1962, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet L. Dove.
She is survived by her son, Frank Miller Jr. and wife, Brandi, of Mount Jackson; her two daughters, Jennifer Grogg and her husband, James, of Edinburg and Kathryn Morrow and her husband, Matthew, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Grogg, Jacob Grogg, Naason Morrow and Faith Morrow; two great-grandchildren, Holden and Marleigh Grogg; and a brother, James W. Dove and wife, Patricia, of Florida.
Pallbearers will be Naason Morrow, Matthew Morrow, James Grogg, Jeremiah Grogg, Jacob Grogg and Aaron Pattie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 477, Woodstock, VA 22664 or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.