Jeanette Marie Shifflett, 60, of Elkton, Va, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on June 7, 1962, to Douglas Wayne Shifflett Sr. and the late Judith Anne Monger Shifflett.
Jeanette has lived in the Shenandoah Valley her entire life. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1980, as the last graduating class, and later Blue Ridge Community College. She then began her 42-year career with Delaware North at Shenandoah National Park as a concession operations manager. Work was Jeanette’s focal point, in which she was most dedicated, however she also found time to be a caregiver for her mother. She additionally had a love for cooking and reading.
In addition to her father, Doug, Jeannette is survived by her wife, Sarah Gardner Shifflett; brothers, Jeff Shifflett and wife, Suzanne, of Grottoes and Douglas Wayne Shifflett, Jr and wife, Renee, of Staunton; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; and her mother-in -law, Cathy Gardner of South Carolina.
A memorial service will be conducted at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
Condolence may be shared at kygers.com.
