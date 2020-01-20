Jeanette Nina Taylor
Jeanette Nina Taylor, 95, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord Jan. 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 26, 1924, in Lacey Spring and was the daughter of the late Layton and Laura Alice McWilliams Bennett.
She worked at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab in Housekeeping and was a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren but a lifetime member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. She loved camping and traveling with her family.
On June 26, 1943, she married Harold F. Taylor Sr., who preceded her in death on May 20, 1992.
Also preceding her in death are a daughter, Shirley McWilliams; a son, Harold F. Taylor Jr.; and a sister, Janet Summers.
Surviving are grandchildren, Harry Deavers Jr. and wife, Kim, of Bridgewater, Jeanette Gray and husband, Chad, of Stanley and Lisa Heatwole of Bridgewater; great- grandchildren, Stephanie Rogers, Cory Deavers, Clint Deavers, Ryan Gray, Kylie Heatwole and Kaden Heatwole; and great-great-grandchildren, Leah Deavers, Allie Rogers and Warner Deavers.
At Mrs. Taylor’s request all services will be private. There will be no viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
