Jeanette Susan Winegard of Port Republic, Va., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. She was 53, and had courageously fought a battle with cancer for several months.
The eldest daughter of Ralph and Sue Ellen Mitchell of Upper Tract, W.Va., she was born on June 22, 1967, in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jeanette was a 1985 graduate of Franklin High School in Franklin, W.Va., and a 1989 graduate of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., and the Rockingham Memorial School of Medical Technology. She worked for over 30 years as a medical technologist in the laboratory at Sentara RMH and will be deeply missed by her many coworkers and friends there.
On June 24, 1989, Jeanette married the love of her life, Phillip Winegard. Phillip and Jeanette enjoyed 31 years of marriage and were blessed with three adoring children, who will miss her enormously.
Jeanette was an active member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church where she served as a deaconess and also taught Sunday School, Bible school, and Pioneers. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them above all else. She particularly loved time spent with her family at the beach in Oak Island, N.C. and on trips to her family’s homeplace in Cave, W.Va. Jeanette was a friend to all who knew her.
Even in the face of a devastating diagnosis, Jeanette displayed incredible strength and resilience. She maintained a positive attitude throughout her battle and never once complained about the unfairness of her situation. Jeanette truly fought the good fight and ran the good race.
In addition to her loving parents and husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lauren Winegard and her fiancé, Connor Thomson; her son, Jonathan Winegard and his wife, Chrystal, and her son, Evan Winegard.
She also is survived by her two siblings: her brother, Greg Mitchell and his wife, Pammy, as well as her nephew, Cody and her niece, Cady; her sister, Rhonda Arehart and husband, Brad, as well as her nephew, Chaseton and niece, Rylee. Jeanette is also survived by many other loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kyger Funeral Home and Kimble Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church located at 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, Va. Dr. Frederic G. Miller will be officiating and social distancing and masks will be required. Following the memorial service, there will be a graveside service at Kline Cemetery in Kline, W.Va.
The family will receive friends and family at any time at Jeanette and Phillip’s home in Port Republic, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either Mt. Olive Brethren Church or the American Cancer Society.
