Jeanette Viola Sigler Shifflett, 83, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Mrs. Shifflett was born July 26, 1937, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late John L. and Tillie Rutledge Sigler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Alvin Preston Shifflett, and numerous siblings.
Mrs. Shifflett worked at Owens Brockway for 42 years as a machine operator. She attended Elkton Pentecostal Church and Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah. She loved to dance and listen to blue grass music. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed family gatherings.
She is survived by a son, Gregory Lynn Shifflett of Harrisonburg; niece, Julie Cardin Demers and husband, Lee, of Elkton; brothers, Leon Sigler and Noah Sigler, both of Stanley and Ward Sigler of Pennsylvania; sisters, Betty Pence of Shenandoah and Mildred Fitzpatrick of San Diego; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
