Mrs. Jeanne Cora Biggs Taylor, 75, of Keezletown, passed away on May 2, 2023.
A daughter of the late Michael Biggs and Betty Louise Vaughn Biggs Murphy, she was born on Sept. 16, 1947, in Norfolk, Va.
Jeanne was a sweet, loving, and generous person to everyone and especially to her brother, Billy. She enjoyed gardening, decorating and craft projects.
On Dec. 19, 1964, she married Wilson Franklin Taylor, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2010. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage together.
Surviving are a son, Michael Taylor and his companion, Jennifer Casteel, of Keezletown; two brothers, Larry Biggs and William “Billy” Biggs, of Harrisonburg; an aunt, Alice Dove, of West Virginia; and a special niece, Becky Olson, of Florida.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Biggs and Bobby Murphy.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Keezletown United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joel Robinette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at the Keezletown Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, but those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Keezletown United Methodist Church, 1456 Indian Trail Road, Keezletown, VA 22832 or by visiting www.keezletownumc.com in her memory.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
