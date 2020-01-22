Jeanne F. Rae
Jeanne F. Rae, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird. Jeanne was born March 5, 1933, in Franklin, N.H., and moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1976.
Jeanne graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1951 and attended two years at Manchester Institute of Arts and Science in Manchester, N.H.
On Oct. 18, 1953, she married Roger W. Rae, USN, Ret. who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Charlene “Chari” Kingsbury of Nairobi, Kenya and Luanne Rae-Hurd of Williamsport, Md.; son, Eric C. Rae of Harrisonburg; sister, Priscilla Hinds of Colebrook, N.H.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roger W. Rae Jr.; grandson, Benjamin Rae; three brothers, Curtis “Curt”, Ralph and Walter Burleigh; and her parents, Charles and Beatrice Burleigh.
After Jeanne’s husband retired from the U.S. Navy in 1972, they relocated from Maryland to the Shenandoah Valley in 1976. She attended art classes at Blue Ridge Community College and taught a Bible Study Class for several years. In addition, Jeanne had a house cleaning service prior to developing dementia and moving to Willow Estates Assisted Living in 2014.
Pastor Richard Forsythe will conduct a memorial service at Peoples Baptist Church located on Route 33 in Penn Laird on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. As per her request, she will be cremated and a burial will be private.
A special thanks to Michael Buckner and the staff at Willow Estates and Jackie from Intrepid Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
