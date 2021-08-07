Oct. 4, 1922–July 31, 2021
Jeanne Spitzer Spangler, 98, daughter of the late John DeWitt and Myrtle Mitchell Spitzer, was born Oct. 4, 1922 in Harrisonburg, Va. She died peacefully in her home attended by her family on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She married Dr. John Francis Spangler of Harrisonburg on June 21, 1947, at Asbury United Methodist Church. In 2017, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Asbury, with family and friends. John preceded her in death in December of 2018. Jeanne’s brother, Mitchell Spitzer, also preceded her in death.
Family was central to her life. She supported her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as they pursued sports, the arts, and participated in other activities. She made sure her family had the opportunity to pursue their interests and develop individual talents. She also valued friendships developed through many years playing duplicate bridge.
Jeanne and John developed many friendships through church and years of playing duplicate bridge. Jeanne always liked to travel with her family for vacations and later for the challenges of bridge tournaments. Mom, or Oma, was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice, further developed through training. She shared her gift in the choir of the Asbury Church throughout her lifelong membership.
She is survived by children, Jacquelin Yessian (Mark), Sharon Spangler (Larry Glick), Linda Spangler, Gayle Moore (Lewis), and John Howard Spangler (Lynne); grandchildren, Isaac Glick (Teresa Stanonik) and Timothy Glick (Ellen Posner), Valerie (Spangler) Ward (Jason) and Stephanie (Spangler) Caricofe (Matthew), and Whitney Narduzzi (Ben) and Alex Moore (LeAnn Denlinger), as well as, two great-grandchildren; niece, Carroll June Spitzer Carrico of West Virginia, and nephew, Dwayne M. Spitzer of New York.
A family service has been held on the Spangler Farm. A memorial service will be planned near her birthdate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation in Jeanne’s name would be welcome to the Asbury Memorial Church for music and children’s programs.
