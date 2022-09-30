Jeannette Marie Hill, 84, of Rockingham, died July 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Robert Lincoln and Virginia Mae Shirkey Cootes.
Jeannette worked for Miller Cabinets for many years and was also a D.J. for WMRA radio.
Surviving are sons, James H. Hill and wife, Diane, of Ohio and Ralph E. Hill II of Texas; daughter, Miriam Hill Orr and husband, Brian, of Maryland; grandchildren, Kimberly Koethe and husband, Andrew, James Hill, Jayce Hill and Grey Hill; great-grandchild, Christopher Koethe; sister, Sandy Arey and husband, Ken, of Grottoes; and brother-in-law, Clyde Mitchell of Broadway.
She was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Wayne Hill and sisters, Mary Ann Mitchell and Frances Mae Cootes.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.