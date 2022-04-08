Jearl Lee Hartman, 83, a resident of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home. Mr. Hartman was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Reeds Creek, W.Va., and was a son of the late Alva and Ina Hedrick Hartman.
He retired from Wampler Foods after 45 years. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On May 10, 1958, he married Donna Shiflet Hartman, who passed away Dec. 13, 2017.
Surviving are his daughters, Cathy Payne and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater, Sandra Dove of Ash, N.C., and Susan Hartman of Dayton; brothers, Charles “Babe” Hartman and wife, Judy, of Harrisonburg, Va., and James Hartman of Kunkletown, Pa.; granddaughters, Samantha Smith and husband, Jon, of Clarendon, N.C., and Rebecca Fairley of Ash, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Babb, Madyson Babb, Daelyn Fairley and Raven Stevenson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartman was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley Hedrick, Martha Hevener, Vernon Hartman, Garland Wayne Hartman, Eldon Keith Hartman, Easton Hartman and Sheldon Hartman.
Pastors Kevin Poeckert and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Monday, April 11, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends and family are also welcome to visit at the Hartman family home at anytime. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
