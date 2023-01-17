Jeff Spitzer, 65, and Susie Jobe Spitzer, 63, of Broadway, both died Jan. 8, 2023, at their residence.
Jeff was born April 24, 1957, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Gloria Faye Zirkle Spitzer of Timberville and the late Carlton Eugene Spitzer.
Susie was born March 12, 1959, in Arlington, Va., to the late Donald William Sr. and Ann Katherine Bragg Jobe.
Jeff worked as an assistant foreman for Nielsen Builders and Susie was a homemaker.
They married on June 28, 1997.
They are survived by daughters, Amie Dawn Wilder of Annandale, Va., and Amber Combs and husband, Andy, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Lily and Ivy; Jeff’s siblings, Steve Spitzer and Sherry Drummond; Susie’s sisters, Donna Price and Bonnie Hardesty; six nephews; five nieces; four great-nephews and four great-nieces. They were preceded in death by Susie’s brother, Donald W. Jobe Jr.
The celebration of life will be held at the Tenth Legion Mountain Valley Ruritan Club at 1037 Mauzy Athlone Road, Broadway, VA 22815 on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. All family and friends are welcome. There will be a small meal provided. If anyone has pictures they would like to donate to the family, it would be greatly appreciated.
If you have an old car, bring it along as Jeff and Susie loved going to old car shows.
The family asks memorial contributions be made to either the Broadway, Timberville, or New Market Fire Departments or the Broadway and New Market Rescue Squads for their efforts that day.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
