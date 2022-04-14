Jeffery Allen “Catfish” Snyder, 65, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born Jan. 12, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Donald Wayne Kronk and Wilda Mae Kronk. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Allen Smallwood, and his canine companion, Shadow.
Jeffery was a member of Harrisonburg First Assembly of God. He was a truck driver for a number of years. He loved going fishing and camping and also enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors.
On Jan. 21, 1984, he married Brenda Gibson Snyder, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lurcetia Snyder and Vanessa Snyder; a brother, Donald Kronk Jr.; a sister, Debbie Benting, as well as seven grandchildren, MacKenzie Snyder, who was raised in the home, Mason Snyder, MaKayla Bly, Chant May, Kylin May, Quincie Snyder and Megan Smallwood.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God with Pastor Jeff Ferguson and Pastor Trevor Whetzel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff Snyder’s name to Harrisonburg First Assembly of God “HFA”, 1310 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
