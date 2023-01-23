Jeffery Greywolf, formerly Jeffery Mullins, passed away on the 17th of January 2023, at his home in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born March 21, 1962, in Dickenson County, Va., to the late Jess Mullins and Thressie Augutha Stanley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Laurel Mullins, Elmer Mullins and Russell Mullins, and sister, Gina Mullins.
Jeffery was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying a homesteading lifestyle. He followed his passion for both traditional and flower gardening as well as farming. He had a kind and generous heart, always willing to help anyone in need.
Jeffery is survived by his spouse, Dale Gregory Greywolf; son, Jonathan Ramsey Mullins and wife, Jessica; stepson, Jonathan Turner Fulk and fiancée, Jessica Daniels; stepdaughter, Audrey Lantane Montague Fulk; sisters, Vernie Deel, Trula Flemming, Dollie Blankenship, Ivel Blankenship, Nancy Boyd and Cherry Martin; brothers, Carl Mullins, Clint Mullins and Willard Mullins; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen to have a private service at the Greywolf household.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
