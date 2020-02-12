Jeffery K. Spiggle
Jeffery Kim Spiggle, 64, of Staunton, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born Aug. 1, 1955, in Staunton, a son of Shirley (Cline) Spiggle Carter and the late Robert Lee Spiggle.
He was a member of Verona United Methodist Church where he was active in the choir. He was also a member of Boy Scout Troop 121.
Jeffery obtained his Associate Degree from Blue Ridge Community College. Prior to his back injury, he worked for his father, Robert L. Spiggle, doing plaster and drywall. Jeffery was an avid volunteer at the Verona Community Center. He enjoyed art and music and most importantly collecting flamingos.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Curtis Lee Carter; a brother, Robert J. Spiggle of Mount Sidney; three sisters, Joy Tinsley of Verona, Florence Parcell and husband, Ben, of Rocky Mount, and Grace Dick of Verona; a stepsister, Theresa Wagner and husband, Ronald, of Martinsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Eddie Dick.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Verona United Methodist Church by the Revs. Robert J. Weeks and Shawna Hiner.
Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Verona Community Center, P.O. Box 780, Verona, VA 24482.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
