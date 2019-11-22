Jeffery Lee Waters, 59, formerly of Luray, went peacefully home to be with the Lord and loved ones on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1959, and was the son of E. Leroy Waters and Helen F. Waters.
Surviving in addition to his mother and father are his sister, Vickie Cullers and husband, Kent; nieces Marketia Palmer and husband, Ashley, and Christina Moyers and husband, Kevin; brother, Ervin Waters Jr. and wife, Sherry; niece, Jaime Waters; sister, Melissa Sabau and husband, Peter; niece Sarah Sabau; nephew Zachary Sabau and fiancé, Chelsea Fox; four great-nieces and nephews, and multiple family and friends that loved Jeffery dearly.
Jeff graduated from Luray High School in 1979, graduated from Washington Bible College and furthered his education at the University of Virginia. He was recently employed at Progressive Radiology (formerly Fox Hall MRI) in Washington, D.C.
Family will be receiving friends at The Bradley Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Bradley Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Nichols officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Christian Academy.
