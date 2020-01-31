Jeffery Scott East, 50, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born in Waynesboro on Dec. 10, 1969, and was a son of Carl Frederick and Catherine Lee (Wade) East of Staunton.
Jeff was the owner and operator of East Contractors LLC. He founded Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel in 1987. He attended Fort Defiance High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1987.
He was united in marriage to April Renae (Easter) East on Sept. 11, 1998.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughters, Kayla Shifflett and husband, Eric, of Verona and Hannah Hudnall of Verona; his sons, Jeffry East of Crimora and Samuel East of Crimora; two brothers, Stephen East and wife, Jackie, of Mount Sidney and Lee East of Verona. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Grayson Shifflett and Gavin Shifflett; nieces, Brianna Powell, Savannah East, Brittany Merrell and Kristan East and nephews, Shawn East, Tyler East, Bradley Curry and Justin East.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel East.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel with C.J. Carter and Fred East officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens in Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant Grove Victory Chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
