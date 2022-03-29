Jeffery Wayne Mace Jr.
Jeffery Wayne Mace Jr., 19, of Grottoes, was found deceased Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.
Jeffery was born March 15, 2003, a son of Lora (Stanfill) Sellors of Christiansburg and Jeffery Wayne Mace Sr. of Grottoes.
He was a graduate of Spotswood High School. He enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, hiking with his dog, Demon, and the music of Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. Jeffery was passionate about the Lord and read his Bible.
In addition to his parents, Jeffery is survived by two sisters, Samatha Thompson and husband, Ethan, of Christiansburg and Shanya Mace and fiancé, Justin Lam, of Grottoes; brother, Christian McDonaldson of West Virginia; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Cindy Mace of Port Republic; maternal grandmother, Barbara Lyman and husband, Ray, of Christiansburg; stepfather, Chris Sellors; uncles, Brian Mace and girlfriend, Sherry Orndorff, and Jason Stanfill and wife, Brandy; nieces, Nevaeh Willis and Ava Thompson; nephews, Waylon Lam and Weston Thompson; and numerous great-aunts and uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Steve Stanfill; paternal great-grandmother, Helen Shifflett, and great-grandfather, Lerttie Mace.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Port Republic Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Hughes officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
