Jeffrey A. Layman
Mr. Jeffrey A. Layman, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 51.
Jeff was born to parents, Richard Layman (Donna Layman) and Carol Ann Brenneman on Aug. 20, 1969, in Harrisonburg, Va. He grew up as the eldest of two and attended Turner Ashby High School. In 1992, he married Kathren M. Peterman and the couple had two children. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball and golf with his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathie Layman of Bridgewater, Va.; son, Justin A. Layman and wife, Madison A. Layman, of Bridgewater, Va.; his daughter, Olivia E. Layman of Bridgewater, Va.; his parents, Richard and Donna Layman; his brother, Michael Layman and wife, Angela Layman, of Richmond, Va.; maternal grandparents, Alfred and Delma Brenneman of Harrisonburg, Va.; paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Helen Layman of Harrisonburg, Va.; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, Route 33 East, Harrisonburg, Va.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
