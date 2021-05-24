Jeffrey "Adam" Konstant 37, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Hospital. He was born Sept. 8, 1983, at RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the son of Jeff and Sharon "Hammer" Konstant. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Randolph T. and Shirley Hammer and Greg Hammer. He graduated from Spotswood High School in 2001.
He married the love of his life, Amanda "Walsh" Konstant on April 25, 2015, in Cocoa Beach, Fla.
He is survived by his parents; sisters, Andrea and Alexandra Konstant; nephews, Seven and Julian Whitt; his niece, Hope May; grandfather, Edward Konstant and grandmother, Susan Konstant; mother-in-law, Cherylann Walsh, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Adam spent his life helping others and continues helping by giving them the gift of life as an organ donor. Per Adam's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SPCA.
