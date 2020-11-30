Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeffrey was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Betty Feig Nemoytin and Bertram Chauncey Nemoytin. When Jeffrey was a child the Nemoytins moved to Harrisonburg, Va.
A talented athlete, Jeffrey played football and golf at Harrisonburg High School. Upon returning from Syracuse University in the late 1960s, Jeffrey opened The Body Shop in downtown Harrisonburg where locals still recall being able to purchase anything from Black Light Posters to Calvin Klein Jeans and Gunne Sax dresses. The Body Shop developed a loyal following of locals and college students, in part due to its fun loving, popular, handsome, owner. Jeffrey’s reputation in Harrisonburg as a good businessman continued as he took over as president of Rockingham Bag & Canvas Co. upon his father’s death in 1984.
He married the love of his life, Marla Longley, in 1987, and for the next 31 years they lived in Elkton and worked side by side at Rockingham Canvas and the Tack Room with at least one, but usually two standard poodles as their constant companions. A JMU football fanatic (in the biggest sense of the word) Jeffrey and Marla were constant fixtures at the games, always cheering the Dukes on at home and away.
As a member of Spotswood Country Club Jeffrey played golf nearly every day, unless there were several feet of snow on the ground. He worked at the Masters Tournament and qualified for and played in several Virginia Amateur Championships.
Anyone who ever met Jeffrey will remember him as a kind man with a great personality who loved to laugh. Those closest to him will always remember him as an opinionated, outspoken, loyal friend and family man with the best smile and the biggest heart.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister, Sidra Nemoytin-Dubel, and nephew, Richard Lofton Bagnal III. Jeffrey was loved very much and will be deeply missed by his family and many close, wonderful friends.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marla Nemoytin; stepdaughter, Monica Heyden and husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Madison and Matthew Heyden; sister-in-law, Vana Longley Bagnal and husband, Dick; sister-in-law, Barbara Merica and husband, Saad Maaloian; nieces, Mara Bagnal Gardner and Maryvan Gardner; brother, Richard Nemoytin and wife, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Ken Dubel and nephews, Zach and Brett Dubel.
A service will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, Va.
Memorial contributions in Jeffrey’s memory would be appreciated to your local First Tee or local Poodle Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.