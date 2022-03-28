Jeffrey Alan Stultz, 60, of Broadway, died March 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1961, in Alexandria, Va., and was a son of the late Gene Arnold and Elizabeth Ann Wittig Stultz.
Jeff was the lead project coordinator at the Fed Ex Kinkos Office in Harrisonburg. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jeff loved NASCAR, football, grilling and cooking, spending time with his family and grand puppies, and being outdoors.
On May 8, 1982, he married the former Tammy Christian, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Derrick Scott Stultz and wife, Casey, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Adalynd Grace Stultz and Nikolaus Ray Stultz, and his dog, Charlotte.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, https://www.rhspca.org/donate.html.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
