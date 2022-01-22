Jeffrey Allen Foster, 57, of Harrisonburg passed away on January 19, 2022.
He was born on June 17, 1964 in Heidelberg, Germany and was the son of Patricia “Pat” Thompson Foster of McGaheysville and the late Donald “Donnie” L. Foster.
Jeff graduated from Spotswood High School in 1982. He was director of engineering at Hotel Madison for four years.
On September 23, 2014, he married the former Elizabeth Hill, who survives.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Dawn Foster of Dumfries, VA; and a grandson, Cody Wilcher.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
