Jeffrey Allen Huffman, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 56 on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Huffman was born on July 24, 1965, to Patty Purcell Huffman and Leonard Wayne Huffman.
Jeff served in the U.S. Coast Guard for seven years. He then worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years, where he was a 4th generation Letter Carrier, retiring in September 2021. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Harrisonburg. Jeff was also an N.R.A. Certified Firearms Instructor.
On April 24, 2012, he married his soulmate, Dr. Jennifer S. Huffman.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Leonard. He is survived by his mother and wife; by his two sons, Matthew Huffman and Matthew Copeland; five daughters, Hannah Huffman and husband, Brian Barney, Madison Huffman, Madison Copeland, Emmaline Copeland and Eliza Copeland; sister, Dana Pentecost and husband, John; brother, Jonathan Huffman and fiancée, Anna; beloved friend, Sheryl Tonini, as well as many extended family members, his West Virginia Mountain family, and countless friends.
Jeff found his soul fed in the forest and loved to spend time outdoors. He spent the last six years building his dream home with his wife in the West Virginia mountains, making a community of lifelong friends and enjoying a blissful four months of retirement there. He never hesitated to help others--from rescuing those in need during his time in the Coast Guard and along his mail route to giving advice on weathering storms both physical and emotional, Jeff extended a helping hand at every chance he got. He was the man everyone called in an emergency and could fix anything, be it car trouble, leaking water heaters, or a broken heart. He spent most of his life in Harrisonburg and couldn't leave the house without meeting a friend. Behind his twinkling eyes and burly build was the kindest, most giving man one could hope to encounter. His family and friends are blessed to have had such a man to call upon in both good and tough times.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, and the family will receive friends following until 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 210 South Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared and a zoom link to Wednesday’s service for those who are unable to attend may be found at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.