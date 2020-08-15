Jeffrey Allen Smallwood, 46, of Broadway, Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Anderson, Indiana.
He was born November 10, 1973 in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Jeff Snyder of Clover Hill, and Sandy Smallwood of Penn Laird.
Allen was a truck driver for Continental Express, Inc.
On October 19, 2002, he married the former Tiffany Minnick, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, is one daughter, Meghan Smallwood of Broadway; one son, Tyler Showman of Broadway; step-father, Tim Lam of Penn Laird, and one brother-in-law, Shawn Minnick of Harrisonburg.
The body was cremated. A service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.