Jeffrey Hugh Hill, 65, of Broadway, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. Jeff was born March 11, 1957, in Martinsville, Va. He was the son of Hugh Madison and Lois Mentoria Smith Hill.
Jeff graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1979. He continued on to earn a Masters of Arts Degree in Athletic Administration from Appalachian State University in 1981. His life of many careers began at James Madison University as an assistant football coach and recruiter. He continued his passion for coaching at Lenoir-Rhyne College. Jeff sailed around the world, honing his passion for travel and hospitality through roles held with Marriott Hotels, Holland America Line and Windstar Cruises.
In 1996, Jeff joined Korman Marketing Group. His expertise in world-class experiential marketing, promotions, operations and management led him to become Sr. Vice President, overseeing operations at Crazy Mountain Ranch outside of Bozeman, Mont., which became one of the high points of his life.
Jeff married Katherine Leigh Baker on March, 15, 1997. Jeff returned to the Shenandoah Valley with his wife, Kate, and children, Hudson Madison and Morgan Lee in 2008, taking on the position of Executive Director of Outreach for JMU's Duke Club. In 2009, Jeff opened and operated the Local Chop and Grill House in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. In 2015, with his business partners, he purchased and operated the Joshua Wilton House Bed and Breakfast.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Katherine Leigh Hill; son, Hudson Madison Hill and daughter, Morgan Lee Hill; sister, Geri Fisher; brother-in-law, Edward Fisher; niece, Carrie Fisher; nephew, Greg Fisher and extended family.
Jeff had a compassionate heart, a sharp wit and keen sense of humor, endless knowledge and a passion for music. He was a coach, sailor, entrepreneur, mentor, businessman, family man and forever a cowboy. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., with Pastor Craig Janney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Madison University Football program through the JMU Foundation, 1031 Harrison St., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 or the ALS Association at ALS.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
