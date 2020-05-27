Jeffrey K. Garbett
Aug. 22, 1945-May 20, 2020
Jeffrey Kent Garbett, 74, of Darby, Mont. (formerly of Dayton, Va.) passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Hamilton, Mont. He was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Soda Springs, Idaho, and raised in Thatcher by his parents, the late Richard and Vernona Garbett.
Jeff married Faye Shoemaker in 1981 and moved the family to Darby, Mont., in November of 1989. He was a devoted educator for 42 years.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Faye, of Darby, Mont.; his daughters, Megan (Joshua) Styger and Heather Jones; his sons, Seth (Kaylee) and Aaron Garbett; his brothers, Rick (Kat) and Claude (Jane) Garbett; his sisters, Candy Rindlisbaker, Renee (Danny) Smoot, and Bea (Kevin) Jasperson; and his two grandsons, Ethan and Drake Jones.
A private burial will be held with immediate family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
