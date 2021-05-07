Jeffrey L. Knight
Jeffrey Lynn Knight, 62, of Luray, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 20, 1959, in Page County and was a son of the late Robert Knight and Lillian Belle Price Runion.
Mr. Knight worked as a custodian at Wrangler.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Knight of West Virginia; two sons, Andrew and Jeffrey Knight Jr., both of West Virginia; four brothers, Bobby and Gary Lee Knight, both of Luray, Jason Knight of New Market and Randall Knight of Orkney Springs; a sister, Theresa Altice of Pennsylvania; and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Newport Church of the Brethren.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.