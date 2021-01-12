Jeffrey Lynwood Vaughan, 63, died on Jan. 6, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Luray, Va. He grew up and enjoyed his adventures on Lyn Mar Farm in Luray and loved farming with his family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer Pete Vaughan and Linda Mae Sours Vaughan. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Claude Washington Burke, his maternal grandmother, Ruth Lillie Rothgeb Burke Waters and his stepgrandfather, Elbert E. Waters.
On Sept. 4, 2004, he, and the former Signe Ruth Burgen were married in Sperryville, Va. Jeffrey and Signe rode the school bus together to elementary school when they were children, and he did an internet search 34 years later to find her and invite her to return to Virginia.
Jeffrey graduated from Luray High School in 1976 and was the senior class president. He was active in FFA and 4-H and became a 4-H All Star. He graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College in 1978 with degrees in business and science.
Jeffrey’s career was in the clinical diagnostics industry in Middletown, Va., working at the same plant for 40 years under the ownership of several different employers. He retired in March 2018 from ThermoFisher Scientific as the Manager of Environmental, Health & Safety.
Jeffrey was a life member of the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad and held many offices including captain and president. He and his father taught CPR to many businesses and groups throughout the years. Jeffrey was a member of the Rileyville Ruritans and was named Ruritan of the Year in 2019.
His first love was farming, and he enjoyed helping on the family farm, whether it was cleaning out chicken houses, chopping corn for silage or feeding cattle. His retirement plans were to work on the farm with his father and brother.
Jeffrey and Signe built their home on the family farm and enjoyed traveling, camping in their motor home, cruising to exotic places and spending time with their friends. He was a kind and loving husband, friend, and colleague and always had a smile for everyone.
Survivors, besides his wife of 16 years, are his loving parents, Elmer Lynwood Vaughan and Mary Anne Burke Vaughan and his brother, Timothy Gregory Vaughan, all of Luray.
A private graveside service was conducted by Pastor Laura W. Stratton on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the churches and people of the community who included Jeffrey on their prayer lists during the last year and a half. Please, no flowers, food or visits due to the virus. Memorial donations may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to the Page United Methodist Church, 1062 Springfield Road, Luray, VA 22835.
