Jeffrey Lee Sorrells, 48, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 7, 1972, and was a son of Myrna Loy (Cramer) Sorrells of Mount Solon and the late Everett Lee Sorrells.
Jeff worked for Bassinger Foundations. He loved nature and gardening.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Jessey Grace Sorrells of Grottoes; his son, Brandon Lee Sorrells of Grottoes; his twin sister, Beth Ellen Sorrells of Mount Solon; and his brother, Joel Scott Sorrells of Staunton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Addison Lynn Sorrells, Jason Scott Sorrells and Gavin Lee Sorrells; special stepdaughter, Heather Whetzel; and special friends, Daniel Hale, Clifton Greenawalt, Phil and Richard Bassinger.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.