Jeffrey Lynn Comer, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home. Born in Harrisonburg on March 2, 1955, he was the son of Pearl Lam Comer of Shenandoah and the late Louis J. Comer.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his uncle, Archie Lam of Elkton, and his friends, David and Gary, who were always there to help.
Mr. Comer attended Mt. Lebanon Congregational Church and had served as the shipping supervisor for Stanley Masonite. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday June 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Church with The Rev. James Martin Sr. and Pastor James Harrison officiating.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of arrangements where friends may call at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.