Jeffrey Lynn Plogger
Jeffrey Lynn Plogger, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born March 9, 1955, in Lexington and was a son of the late Graham Seebert Plogger and Betty Entsminger Plogger.
Jeff was a member of the Lauderdale ARP Church and was Vice President of the HPB Corporation.
Surviving are his sons, Kiel Graham Plogger, Hayden Lloyd Plogger (Brooke) and their mother, Cheryl Ann Prevatte; grandchildren, Olivia and Leon; significant other, Malynda Selmon and her children, Blake and Brooke, and her grandchildren, Skye and Oakley.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Chapel with The Rev. Benjamin Dowling officiating. There will be a private committal at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the SPCA, P.O. Box 528, Lexington, VA 24450.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
