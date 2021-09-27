Jeffrey W. Payne, 49, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Payne was born Feb. 8, 1972, in Rockingham County and was a son of Kathy Hoover Payne and the late Charles Wilmer “Sonny” Payne.
He worked for Valley Protein as a truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, feeding the birds and spending time with his cousin, Michael Curry.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two children, Kevin Fink and Casondra Morris; two brothers, Robbie Payne and Kevin Payne; and five grandchildren.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home due to the rising COVID infections.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
