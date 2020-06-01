Jeffrey Warren Craig
Jeffrey Warren Craig, 53, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1966, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Delois Ann Majors Craig of Elkton and the late Thomas Robert Craig Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Teddy Lamonte Craig.
Jeffrey grew up in Greenwood and attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and Bible Way Church. He enjoyed fishing and having a good time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Thomas Craig and Steve Craig; sisters, Myrtle Craig and Anna Craig; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Majors Family Cemetery on Fleeburg Road in Page County with Pastor Tommy Jones and Pastor Audre King officiating. Repass will be held at the home of his mother following the committal.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.