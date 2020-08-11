Jeffrey Wayne Causey
Jeffrey Wayne Causey, 33, of Linville, Va., passed away Aug. 4, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born March 21, 1987, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Charity Caplinger Barb of Mathias, W.Va., and Billy Wayne Causey Jr. of Mathias, W.Va.
Jeffrey had worked as an installation technician at Rat Harbor LLC. and looked forward to working for Poultry Specialties.
On April 21, 2007, he married the former Misty Dawn Strawderman, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Aiden Scott Causey; one daughter, Alissa Grace Causey; “bonus children”, Riley Nicole Parker, Lilly Ann Parker, Harmony Faith Fowler; stepfather, Jeremy Barb; grandfather, Roger Caplinger; grandparents, Darrel and Joyce Turner; uncles, Jeffery Sager and wife, Katrina, Mark Sager and wife, Becky, Josh Barb, Jason Barb, Adam Morris, Richard Turner, Corey Caplinger, Michael Wayne Causey; aunts, Kathy Custer, Tabitha Causey, Angel Morris; great-uncles, Keith Carr, Stacy Wilkins; great-aunt, Sharon Carr Shumaker; special cousins, Shawn and Brice Custer; many more cousins; stepgrandparents, Walter and Becky Barb, Wanda and Donnie Layman; great-grandmother, Myrtle See Stover; stepgreat-grandmother, Gwendolyn Miller; close friends, who had a great impact on his life, Jonathan Hedrick and James Carr.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mildred and Granville Caplinger, Matthew Carr Sr., Elva Irene Conley Wilkins, Raymond Jenkins Sr., Ada Barb; great-uncle, Matthew “Punk”Carr Jr.; great-aunt, Elizabeth “Libby” Sherman Carr.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 5 p.m. at the residence of Charity Barb, 488 Upper Cove Road, Mathias, W.Va. Tents and chairs will be set up for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mathias Brethren Church, Greatest Freedom Ministries, 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
