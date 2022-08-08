Jeffrey Wayne Chandler, 59, of Broadway, Va., died Aug. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born April 28, 1963, in Salem, Va., and was a son of the late Jerry Wayne and Betty Eubank Chandler.
Jeff worked as a serviceman at Marshalls Inc. in Bridgewater. He loved to bowl and was an avid Virginia Tech fan.
On Feb. 19, 2005, he married the former Sharon Weaver, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Baker of Harrisonburg; a sister, Sherri Holt and husband, Ronnie, of Salem; two nieces, Courtney Peery and husband, Mark, of Salem and Candace Stickney and husband, Jo, of Alexandria; and a great-nephew, Peyton Peery of Salem.
Jeff’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
