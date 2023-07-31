Jeffrey Wayne Shifflett, 63, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab where he had resided the past five years.
Born in Harrisonburg on May 14, 1960, he was a son of the late Lloyd Ashby Shifflett Sr. and Imogene Comer Rhodes. After the death of his parents, he was raised by his grandparents, Witfield Shifflett and Sally Shifflett.
On Aug. 26, 2008, he married Tammie R. Shifflett, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Lloyd “Onnie” Shifflett and his wife, Claudette, and Greg Shifflett and his, wife, Sissy; his sister, Brenda Shifflett and companion, Ted; his children, Jeffrey Shifflett, Summer Shifflett and Hunter Shifflett; and his stepchildren, Andrew Shifflett, Breanna Shifflett, Autumn Shifflett and Jeremiah Shifflett.
Jeff loved fishing, hunting, going to races and watching NASCAR on television. He loved his friends, kids, family and his family and chickens and roosters.
In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral costs.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.