Jenell Elaine Counts Sipos
In His great love and mercy, God granted Jenell Elaine Counts Sipos her angel wings on June 30, 2022 at her home in Broadway VA at age 62. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She is now resting in His mighty hands from her battle with metastatic bladder cancer.
Jenell was born on June 28, 1960, in Harrisonburg VA.
Jenell is survived by her daughter, Jean Mohler and partner Frankie of Buena Vista VA, her son, Harley Sipos and partner Erika, grandson Ezekiel of Broadway VA; two brothers, Winston Counts and wife Libby, and George Counts and wife Ann; sister, Shelia Shifflett and husband David, sisters-in-law, Charlene Counts and Peggy Counts, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jenell was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gilbert and Mabel Jean Counts, and two brothers, Walter Counts and Keith Counts.
Jenell graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1978. She worked at Manheim Harrisonburg Auto Auction for 20 years. She retired from the auction to be a stay-at-home mom for 7 years. Jenell then started driving school bus for Rockingham County Schools. She dearly loved her school children.
Jenell will be missed for her loving and compassionate heart and personality. She never met a stranger and was always there to lift others up. When Jenell was younger, she enjoyed traveling the country with her Dad and Shelia. She always looked forward to camping, swimming, and going to the beach with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 at Grace Mennonite Fellowship in Lacey Springs VA at 2:00 pm with Larry Aikens Jr and Joshua Cox officiating. She will be cremated and her final resting place will be at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Contributions can be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Oncology, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
