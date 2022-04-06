Jennie Louise Berkshire Lebold
Jennie Louise Berkshire Lebold, 81, of Penn Laird, Va., passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022. She was born June 4, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary Jane Berkshire.
On Dec. 28, 1963, she married Jack Lebold, who preceded her in death June 8, 2017.
Jennie grew up in Springfield, Ohio and graduated from Wittenberg University. Jennie and her husband, Jack, lived in Yellow Springs, Ohio from 1963-2011. She taught in the City of Springfield, Ohio School System until she had her children, Jini and Joe. Jennie went on to work for the John T. Bryant Company and Stutzman’s Garden Center. She and Jack moved to Staunton, Va. in 2011 to be closer to her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to Virginia Beach and rides through the Shenandoah Valley and to Morgantown, W.Va.
She is survived by her two children, Jini Cook and husband, Scott, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Joe Lebold and Paige Muendel of Morgantown, W.Va.; a brother, Mike Berkshire of Springfield, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Peyton Armstrong and husband, Chase, and Wyatt Cook and Coban Lebold.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Maddison Moody, who took wonderful care of Mom for two years as she battled Dementia. The family would also like to thank Willow Estates and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Community Services Board for their kindness and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glen Helen Association; www.glenhelen.org.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.