Jennifer Roy
Horse Trainer and Veterinary Assistant Jennifer Roy passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 45, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17th, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Regular Baptist Church in Luray, Virginia. Pastor Brian Hasse will officiate.
A private graveside ceremony will be at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia.
Online register can be found at www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
