Jennings Howard “J.T.” Turner, 92, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Mr. Turner was born on Dec. 1, 1928, in Page County, and was the son of the late Willie and Ollie Virginia Turner.
J.T. was a lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in the Fleeburg area of Page County. He retired from C.W. Wright Construction after many years of service.
Surviving is his wife of 71, years, Betty Lou Good Turner; three sons, William J. “Billy” Turner and wife, Joanne, Eddie Turner and wife, Lisa, and Donnie Turner, all of Shenandoah; daughter, Cinda Ringle of Shenandoah; two brothers, Robert Turner and Harold Turner; two half-sisters, Shelby McDaniel and Mildred Turner; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Baugher, Jessica Monger, Wendi Strickler, Tyler Turner, Whitney Turner, Shannon Turner, and Paul Mason Shifflett; 14 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jackie L. Turner; sister, Margaret Comer; half-brother, Roy Turner, and daughter-in-law, Martha Turner.
A private funeral service will be conducted at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ellen Hensley Martin officiating. Interment will follow at George Comer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Joanne Turner (Treasurer), 113 Old Boyer Lane, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
