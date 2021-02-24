Jerald L. Smith
Jerald Lee Smith, 71, a resident of Hinton, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Smith was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Rudolph and Margie Eye Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy S. Smith; two children raised in their home, Manuel Valencia and Danielle Smith; siblings, Linda Smith of Georgia and Kirby Smith of Singers Glen; and two nieces.
At his request, the body was cremated and all services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
